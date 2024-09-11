JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

