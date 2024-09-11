JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,998,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 543,834 shares.The stock last traded at $54.04 and had previously closed at $54.54.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,498,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after acquiring an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

