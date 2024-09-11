KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 7,352 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

