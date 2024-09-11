KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 85.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 240,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

