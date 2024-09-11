Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,517 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $145,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

