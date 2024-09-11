KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.13.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.