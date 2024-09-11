KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 392.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,891 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 9.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBCG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.