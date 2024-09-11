KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

