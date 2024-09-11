KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,123 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

