Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$148.96 per share, with a total value of C$208,537.00. In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$148.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Claire Ruth Rychlewski sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.00, for a total value of C$667,584.00. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

TSE:KXS opened at C$152.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 155.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.43.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 4.2961093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

