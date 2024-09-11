Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. 15,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 411,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

