Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $136.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.