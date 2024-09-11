Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.41. 2,147,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,840,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.