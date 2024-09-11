KOK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105,385.45 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 87.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. KOK has a market capitalization of $362,427.38 and approximately $105,385.45 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00060411 USD and is up 6.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $133,796.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

