Komodo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,404,456 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.