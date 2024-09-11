Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 131,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 160,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 11.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $783.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.