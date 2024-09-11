Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,584 over the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after acquiring an additional 422,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

