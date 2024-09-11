LayerZero (ZRO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.99 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00006265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a market cap of $397.96 million and approximately $81.99 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LayerZero has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.47252763 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $60,698,700.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

