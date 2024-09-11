Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $302.50

Shares of Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.50 ($3.96) and traded as low as GBX 302.50 ($3.96). Lazard World Trust Fund shares last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Lazard World Trust Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.50.
Lazard World Trust Fund Company Profile
Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard World Trust Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.