Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $81.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Legend Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.