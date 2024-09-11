Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $888.06 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $888.06 million and $57.42 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,271,171 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

