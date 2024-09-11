Linear (LINA) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Linear has a market cap of $39.02 million and $3.43 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,567,156,471 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

