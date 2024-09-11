Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.71 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.