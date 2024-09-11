Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

