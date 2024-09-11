Linscomb Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 43,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

