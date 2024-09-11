Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

