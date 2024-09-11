Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,621,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,149,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $59.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

