Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

