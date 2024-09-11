Lisk Price Hits $0.79 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Lisk has a market cap of $113.22 million and $3.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

