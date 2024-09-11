Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.8 %

LFUS stock opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.49. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

