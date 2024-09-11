LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $2.36. LM Funding America shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 33,724 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

LM Funding America Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 69.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

