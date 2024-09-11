Lollybomb Meme Coin Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $18,289.69 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.0015899 USD and is down -32.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,354.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

