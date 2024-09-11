Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

