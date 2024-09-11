LPL Financial LLC Acquires 6,443,351 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.22% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,352,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 6,312,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,469,000 after acquiring an additional 674,077 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

