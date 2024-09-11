LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 647,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 133,878 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

TLT opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

