LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,105,789 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.24% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $512,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

