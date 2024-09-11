LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $1,657,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 187.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

