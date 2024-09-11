LPL Financial LLC Has $326.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.30% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $326,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,301,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

