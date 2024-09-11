LPL Financial LLC Has $420.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.71% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $420,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

