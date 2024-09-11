LPL Financial LLC Has $619.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $619,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

