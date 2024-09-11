LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $869,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.