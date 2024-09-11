LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

LXU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LXU

LSB Industries Stock Performance

LXU opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $510.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.