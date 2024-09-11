Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 3,204,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,496,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,873,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 919,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

