M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
