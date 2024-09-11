Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.