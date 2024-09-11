Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

