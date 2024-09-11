Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mama’s Creations stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 428,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,373. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 619,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,542 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

