Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

MAMA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.06. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAMA. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

