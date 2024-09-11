Manta Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.66 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $249.83 million and $16.66 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,630,872 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 374,630,872.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.66736333 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $16,554,188.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

