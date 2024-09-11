Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.1 %

MOS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $40.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

